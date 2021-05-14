House strikes deal on commission to investigate insurrection, with vote expected next week

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) questions witnesses during a hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland' in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 17, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Key House members announced a deal Friday to form an independent commission to probe the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as lawmakers try to understand the failings that allowed a pro-Trump mob to overrun the building.

The panel will investigate the circumstances of the attack as well as the factors that led to it, according to Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and ranking member John Katko, R-N.Y., who negotiated the deal.

The commission will consist of 10 members who cannot be current government officials. The majority Democrats will appoint five, including the chair, and Republicans will choose five, including the vice chair.

The group will have subpoena power and issue a report when it finishes the probe. The House is expected to vote on a bill setting up the commission as soon as next week.

"Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option," Thompson said in a statement. "The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol."

In a separate statement, Katko said, "I believe we have a fair, solid bill that will deliver answers on the federal response and preparedness to ensure nothing like this happens ever again."