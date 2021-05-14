New Jersey will still require masks indoors despite new CDC guidelines

- New Jersey will keep its indoor mask mandate in place, despite newly relaxed CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
- Texas health officials told CNBC they agree with the new CDC guidelines and the state is in the process of updating its recommendations.
- In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the move as a "monumental day in the fight against Covid-19" and said the city is reviewing its guidelines.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday the state is keeping its indoor mask mandate in place, despite newly relaxed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC updated its policy Thursday, saying it is safe for fully vaccinated Americans to ditch their masks in most settings, whether they are outside or indoors.
While fully vaccinated New Jersey residents can take their masks off outdoors, Murphy said those who aren't vaccinated should continue to wear masks outdoors when in "close proximity" to others.
The announcement comes as other states decide whether to incorporate new CDC guidelines into state policy.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige said his state's mask mandate will remain in effect for everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, despite the CDC's new recommendations.
Texas lifted its mask mandate in March, preceding the CDC's announcement by two months. Texas' Department of State Health Services told CNBC that the agency agrees with the new CDC guidelines and is in the process of updating its recommendations.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the move as a "monumental day in the fight against Covid-19" and said the city is reviewing its own guidelines.