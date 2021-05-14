New Jersey will still require masks indoors despite new CDC guidelines

Phil Murphy, New Jersey's governor, second left, greets police sergeant during a tour of the Morris County Covid-19 vaccination site at the Townsquare Mall in Rockaway, New Jersey, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday the state is keeping its indoor mask mandate in place, despite newly relaxed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC updated its policy Thursday, saying it is safe for fully vaccinated Americans to ditch their masks in most settings, whether they are outside or indoors.

While fully vaccinated New Jersey residents can take their masks off outdoors, Murphy said those who aren't vaccinated should continue to wear masks outdoors when in "close proximity" to others.