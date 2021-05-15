Biden speaks to Israeli, Palestinian leaders as violence escalates

A member of the Palestinian civil defence walks amidst the rubble of a building in Gaza city which housed the Intaj Bank linked to the Hamas movement which controls the Gaza Strip, on May 15, 2021.

President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday amid intensifying violence.

During a phone call with Netanyahu, the president reiterated his support for Israel's right to self-defense against rocket attacks from the militant group Hamas in Gaza and condemned attacks in towns and cities in Israel, according to a readout released by the White House.

"The President noted that this current period of conflict has tragically claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children," the readout said. "He raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection."

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel "is doing everything to avoid harming" those who aren't involved with Hamas and that "those not involved" were evacuated from the 12-story building in the Gaza Strip that housed the offices of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Three Israeli heavy missiles collapsed the building on Saturday.

"Netanyahu thanked the President for the unreserved support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves," according to a readout of the call released by Netanyahu's office.

The president spoke with Abbas about tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank and their shared interest in making Jerusalem "a place of peaceful coexistence for people of all faiths and backgrounds."

"The President also underscored his strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best path to reach a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," according to a readout from that call.

The extraordinary conflagration in Israel and the Gaza Strip has evolved into an urgent early test for Biden's foreign policy. The president was working in the Oval Office for a periodd of time on Saturday. He usually works from Camp David or his home state of Delaware during weekends.

News that media offices were destroyed triggered international outrage and shock, prompting the White House to respond before the Biden readouts were released.