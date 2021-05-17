Biden to say U.S. will send 20 million Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccine doses abroad by end of June

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, March 3, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Monday will announce that the U.S. plans to send millions of additional coronavirus vaccine doses to foreign countries still being battered by the pandemic.

At least 20 million doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be shipped by the end of June, Biden will reveal in a Covid-centric speech at 1 p.m. ET, the White House said.

Those plans come weeks after the White House announced it would send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine to countries in need, once that company's shots are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Combined with the new shipments, the Biden administration aims to send a total of 80 million doses abroad within the next six weeks.

That figure amounts to five times more vaccine shared by the U.S. than by any other country so far, according to a senior administration official.

