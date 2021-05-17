U.S. Covid cases, deaths fall further amid easing of mask requirements

Eric Homer, 14, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at a vaccine clinic for newly eligible 12 to 15-year-olds in Pasadena, California, May 14, 2021. Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

The U.S. is reporting an average of 1.9 million vaccinations per day over the past week, according to CDC data, and 47.4% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose. U.S. Covid cases Average daily Covid cases fell to about 33,200 on Sunday, a seven-day average of Hopkins data shows, a steep decline from the most recent peak of more than 71,000 per day in mid-April.

Average daily case counts have fallen by at least 5% in more than 40 states over the past week. U.S. Covid deaths The latest seven-day average of U.S. Covid deaths is 602, according to Hopkins data, down 7% from a week prior.

On Saturday, the seven-day average of daily deaths dipped below 600 for the first time since July. U.S. vaccine shots administered Federal data shows the U.S. is reporting an average of 1.9 million vaccinations per day over the past week. The pace of daily shots has been on a mostly downward trend since peaking at 3.4 million per day on April 13.

Vaccination numbers may get a boost in coming weeks as the CDC last week signed off on expanded usage of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. U.S. share of the population vaccinated More than 47% of the U.S. population is at least partially vaccinated, according to the CDC, and 37% is fully inoculated.