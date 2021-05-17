Wall Street analysts pick their top stocks as the chip shortage rages on

Components are displayed on a circuit board at the Qualcomm Inc. booth at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Wall Street analysts have picked a number of stocks set to benefit from the ongoing chip shortage, which is now impacting a whole host of businesses.

Semiconductor supply chain issues are no longer confined to the automotive industry, where the likes of Ford, Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen have shut down factories, slashed production and laid off staff. In recent weeks, companies spanning from consumer electronics giant Samsung to niche dog washing cubicle maker CCSI have all reported production issues.

With no end in sight, analysts expect the global chip shortage to last well into next year and possibly even into 2023.

It's creating a key opportunity for investors, according to Wall Street analysts, who have picked a number of stocks to buy as the semiconductor industry tries to plug the gap.