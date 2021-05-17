After weekly sell-off, traders see these two beaten-down stocks as comeback candidates

Following a rough week on Wall Street, CNBC's "Trading Nation" went on the hunt for the best buying opportunity among the top laggards: Tesla, JD.com, Micron, Under Armour, and Disney.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, pointed to Under Armour as the stock best positioned for a rebound.

"This is a stock that has been out of favor for a while, starting to really show signs of turning around," he said Friday.

Johnson highlighted the stock's recent decline to about $22 per share, saying "I think on this little pullback here, we definitely should be buying this stock."