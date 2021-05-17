Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Fisker, Aon, Twilio & more

Henrik Fisker (R) greets an attendee in front of his Fisker Ocean SUV, January 7, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Fisker — Fisker shares fell 2.2% after the car maker reported a 63-cent per-share loss for the previous quarter. The loss was wider than FactSet's consensus analyst estimate for a loss of 19 cents per shre. The electric-vehicle startup also reported revenues of $22,000 and a cash balance of $985 million.

Aon — Share of Aon rose 1.5% in after a regulatory filing revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had a stake in the company as of March 31. Aon, which sells insurance, pension administration and other financial services, is based in London.

Twilio — Twilio shares ticked higher on news that it plans to acquire business-texting platform Zipwhip for $850 million in a blend of cash and stock. The cloud-communications company said Zipwhip will expand its high-quality traffic and that it expects the deal to close by the end of this year.

Eastman Kodak — Shares of Eastman Kodak slipped after Reuters reported the New York attorney general is preparing to charge the company and a top executive with insider trading. According to the report, New York is preparing to charge Executive Chairman Jim Continenza with insider trading when he bought stock just before Kodak announced a tentative agreement with the Trump administration that would have provided the company with $765 million in exchange for its help fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Eastman Kodak argued the charges are without merit.