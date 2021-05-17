Third Point's Dan Loeb has big bets on newly public companies. Here are his top holdings

Third Point's Dan Loeb has two new stakes that are top-ten positions for his hedge fund, according to securities filing.

Loeb told investors in a letter earlier this month that his flagship fund gained 11% during the first quarter, outperforming the S&P 500. Third Point's best-performing bets during the period include Upstart Holdings and Intel.

The fund revealed its detailed holdings in a quarterly securities filing. Take a look at the top positions for Third Point as of March 31 below.