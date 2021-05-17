Now that WarnerMedia and Discovery have tied the knot, the pressure's on ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal

In this article CMCSA

Shari Redstone, chairwoman of ViacomCBS and president of National Amusements, reacts as she celebrates her company's merger at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, December 5, 2019. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Under pressure

That timeline is shorter now. Suddenly, both ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal seem subscale compared as they attempt to put together global streaming services. They aren't trying to be niche players, such as Starz or AMC+. That means both will need more content to compete against Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and whatever the new name of WarnerMediaDiscovery will be. The obvious move would be for ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal to merge. But a combined ViacomCBS/NBCUniversal would have two U.S. broadcast networks -- CBS and NBC -- housed under the same corporate roof. That won't fly with U.S. regulators. While the parent companies could theoretically spin out or sell them, the broadcast networks provide so much value to both companies -- and their streaming services -- that it seems unlikely. Further, Shari Redstone controls ViacomCBS and Brian Roberts controls NBCUniversal through his family's Comcast shares. Their dual class share structure is another obstacle for both companies, as it makes it hard for outsiders to pressure the companies to make changes the executives don't favor. But it's not a deal stopper -- Discovery had several classes of shares too, but John Malone was willing to eliminate his voting shares to get a deal done with WarnerMedia.

Four options