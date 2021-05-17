What to watch today: Late-week stock bounce fizzles in Monday's premarket

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures fell Monday after Friday's strong rally. However, Friday's gains of more than 1% for the Dow and S&P 500 and over 2% for the Nasdaq were not enough to make up for sharp declines earlier last week. The Dow and S&P 500 saw weekly declines more than 1% each, while the Nasdaq sank over 2% in its worst weekly performances since February. (CNBC)



The roller-coaster ride on inflation worries hit stocks early last week, with the Dow dropping 3.4%, the S&P 500 falling 4% and the Nasdaq plunging 5%. All three stock benchmarks made up some of those losses Thursday and Friday. (CNBC) Bond yields were mostly lower Monday after the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to over 1.7% on Wednesday during the worst of last week's stock selling. Inflation fears and whether the Federal Reserve will be able hold the line as promised on near 0% interest rates and massive asset purchases rattled markets. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH