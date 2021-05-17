World Economic Forum cancels special annual meeting planned for Singapore in August

From left to right, Zhu Min, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, Olaf Scholz, Germany's finance minister, and Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), attend a panel session on the closing day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

The World Economic Forum said Monday that it has canceled a summer version of its annual meetings that was due to take place in Singapore.

"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned," the organization said in a statement.

The event, which brings together politicians and business leaders from around the world, had already been rescheduled twice and had been moved to Singapore from its usual location of Davos, Switzerland.

WEF said Monday that the meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022, with a final location and date determined later this year. Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of WEF called it a difficult decision.

"Ultimately the health and safety of everyone concerned is our highest priority," he said in the statement.

