Just 20 companies are responsible for over half of 'throwaway' plastic waste, study says

Turkish world record-holder free-diver and divers of the Underwater Federation Sahika Encumen dives amid plastic waste in Ortakoy coastline to observe the life and pollution of Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey on June 27, 2020.

LONDON — Just 20 companies are the source of more than half of single-use plastic items thrown away globally, according to the findings of a new study, highlighting the devastating impact this has on the environment.

The Plastic Waste Makers Index, published Tuesday, names the companies who are at the forefront of the plastic supply chain and manufacture polymers, known as the building block of plastics. It also highlighted that the firms identified are supported by a small number of financial backers.

Single-use plastics, such as bottles, bags and food packages, are the most commonly discarded type of plastic. Made almost exclusively from fossil fuels, these "throwaway" plastics often end their short lifecycle polluting the oceans, being burned or dumped into landfills.

The study says 20 petrochemical companies are responsible for 55% of the world's single-use plastic waste.

The findings were published by the Minderoo Foundation, one of Asia's largest philanthropies. The research was conducted by academics from the London School of Economics, the Stockholm Environment Institute and Wood Mackenzie, among others.

U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil tops the list, contributing 5.9 million metric tons to global plastic waste, closely followed by U.S. chemicals company Dow and China's Sinopec. The study says a longer list of 100 companies are the source of 90% of global single-use plastic production.

Meanwhile, close to 60% of the commercial finance funding the plastic waste crisis comes from just 20 global banks, the study said. A total of $30 billion of loans from these institutions, including Barclays, HSBC and Bank of America, among others, has supported the sector since 2011.