With bitcoin under pressure again, trader offers one crypto stock to buy and one to sell

Bitcoin was under pressure again Tuesday, extending a decline that stretched over the weekend.

The best-known cryptocurrency has fallen from more than $59,000 per coin to below $44,000 in less than two weeks. Tesla CEO Elon Musk triggered the most recent sell-off after he reversed a decision to allow bitcoin as payment for cars, pointing to the environmental impact of bitcoin mining.

Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, told CNBC that recent moves inspired a so-called pair trade in the crypto space — buying a long position in one stock and selling another.

"I would buy Silvergate Capital and I would sell Coinbase and here's why. Remember years ago when there were stock brokers. … They're basically extinct today because over time the stock brokers were replaced with investment advisors who got paid a recurring asset under management fee. Coinbase is the stockbroker of cryptos," Tepper told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

He noted that Coinbase gets paid a commission on every transaction and predicts it will get commoditized similar to no-fee industry changes for brokers such as TD Ameritrade. Instead, he's more bullish on Silvergate's business model.

"Silvergate makes money off the money [such as interest on loans]. … Both companies are going to grow at about 40%, but Silvergate trades at about less than half the multiple of Coinbase," said Tepper.

Coinbase and Silvergate have underperformed in the past month — Coinbase is down 27%, falling since its mid-April debut, while Silvergate has fallen 25%. Shares of Silvergate were rallying on Tuesday, though, up 10%.

Prompted for another pair trade in tech and high-growth stocks, Oppenheimer's head of technical analysis Ari Wald looked to the semiconductor space.

"For our long/short hedge fund clients, we're recommending to buy Broadcom against a short position in Xilinx," Wald said during the same interview. "Both have corrected into their support at their March low. That's where the similarities end."