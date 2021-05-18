Conservative group launches ad campaign against 'woke capitalism,' targeting CEOs by name

A conservative group is launching an advertising campaign Tuesday designed to push back against what it sees as "woke capitalism," spending more than $1 million on ads targeting the CEOs of Coca-Cola, American Airlines and Nike.

The ads are sharply critical of the CEOs on a range of issues ranging from childhood obesity to allegations of forced labor in China. Organizers say the campaign, which is being mounted by the conservative group Consumers' Research, is designed to change the thinking in corporate boards around the economic and political costs of getting involved in flashpoint issues such as voting rights.

"Increasingly we're seeing companies taking their eye off the ball," said William Hild, executive director Consumers' Research. "Our focus is always on the consumer. And that's what it should be for these companies as well, but increasingly we're seeing them work to curry favor with woke politicians, rather than focusing on serving their consumers."

The dark money group says it will not disclose who is financing the campaign, saying it respects donors' privacy. Consumers' Research says it will run the ads on CNBC, Fox Business and local stations in the cities where the companies are headquartered. There will also be an online component to the campaign.

Replete with ominous video of the CEOS and casting them very much like opposition candidates in a political campaign, the ads target the company CEOs by name. The ads criticize American Airlines CEO Doug Parker for his high pay at time of layoffs and taxpayer bailouts for the industry. They target Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey over obesity in America. And they criticize Nike CEO John Donohoe over allegations of forced labor in China.