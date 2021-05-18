Covid variant from India could become dominant in the UK 'in a matter of days,' posing unknown dangers

A patient and paramedics outside ambulances at the Royal London Hospital in London, during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture date: Thursday January 21, 2021.

LONDON — The coronavirus variant that first emerged in India could become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. in a matter of days, scientists have warned.

The U.K. is detecting a rapid spread of the Covid variant "B.1.617" that first emerged in India last October and is seen as responsible for a wave of infections that has engulfed the south Asian nation in recent months.

B.1.617 has three sub-lineages, each with slightly different mutations, the World Health Organization has said. The B.1.617 variant was dubbed a "variant of concern" by the WHO last week and on May 7, the U.K. dubbed the sub-lineage B.1.617.2 a variant of concern. Since then, the U.K. has seen cases caused by the variant almost double.

On Monday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told British lawmakers that there were 2,323 cases of the variant known as B.1.617.2 now confirmed in the U.K., up from 1,313 last Thursday. He said 483 of those cases had been detected in coronavirus outbreaks in the northern English towns of Bolton and Blackburn where, he said, it had become the dominant strain with cases doubling there in the last week and "rising in all age groups" — although hospitalizations were stable. There are now 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases, Hancock added.

The U.K. has introduced "surge vaccinations" in the most badly affected areas in a bid to protect as many people as possible from the virus and variant, which early evidence suggests is more transmissible.

Early data shows that the current Covid vaccines in use are still effective against the new variant, one government official said on Monday, although there is now a race to vaccinate younger age groups, and anyone who has previously not accepted the vaccine.

There are already concerns in government that the U.K.'s target date for ending all restrictions on social contact, June 21, could have to be reconsidered given the spread of the new variant.

Experts are sounding the alarm that it's likely that the variant is already entrenched. Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, told the Guardian newspaper on Monday that the India variant could overtake a more transmissible Covid variant (known as B.1.1.7) that emerged in the U.K. last fall and which became a dominant strain in the country and other parts of the world.

"There is no evidence that the recent rapid rise in cases of the B.1.617.2 variant shows any signs in slowing," he told the newspaper. "This variant will overtake (the Kent variant) and become the dominant variant in the U.K. in the next few days, if it hasn't already done so."