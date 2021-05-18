The VIX is flashing signs of more market downside, Jim Cramer says

A bear statue stands outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, March 13, 2020.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday advised investors to keep an eye on market volatility, considering that there could be more downside in stocks.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is showing signs that current conditions may linger through June, he said.

"The charts, as interpreted by Mark Sebastian, suggest that the next month-and-a-half could be a pretty rough time for the stock market," the "Mad Money" host said. "You may think we're out of the woods, but the fear gauge says otherwise."

Sebastian, who founded OptionPit.com and contributes to RealMoney.com, is Cramer's trusted volatility expert. Comparing moves in the S&P 500 and VIX, which is known as the fear gauge, Sebastian plotted a scenario where the market tests lows from last week, Cramer said.