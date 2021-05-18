JPMorgan says to buy the dip in MGM Resorts as Vegas foot traffic rebounds

The marquee and sign at an entrance at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino display messages after the Las Vegas Strip resort was closed as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a recent pullback, MGM Resorts is now a smart way to bet on the recovery of Las Vegas, JPMorgan said on Tuesday.

The casino stock has struggled during the most recent bout of market volatility, sinking 8% over the past three weeks. Analyst Joseph Greff said in a note to clients that the dip has gone far enough and upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, citing improved customer traffic in Las Vegas.