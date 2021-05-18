Lamborghini announces plan for a fully-electric car by 2030

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini announced Tuesday that it will launch a fully-electric car in the second half of the decade.

Presenting a transformation program, Lamborghini, owned by German firm Volkswagen, laid out "a roadmap to the decarbonization of future Lamborghini models and of the Sant'Agata Bolognese site," its factory headquarters in Italy.

It said the next 10 years will see the company transition to producing hybrid models before it launches a fully-electric car in the latter half of the 2020s.

"Lamborghini's electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically-changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects," Automobili Lamborghini's President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our response is a plan with a 360 degree approach, encompassing our products and our Sant'Agata Bolognese location, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA."

Lamborghini's roadmap comprises of three phases; the first of which, for 2021 and 2022, sees the company remain focused on combustion engine models with two new cars in the V12 model line-up to be announced this year.