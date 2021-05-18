Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Micron, Hostess Brands, Gap, Disney & more

Key Points
- JPMorgan upgraded MGM to overweight from neutral.
- Goldman initiated Pool Corp. as buy.
- Rosenblatt upgraded Snowflake to buy from neutral.
- Raymond James upgraded Palo Alto Networks to outperform from market perform.
- Bank of America reiterated Netflix as buy.
- Barclays named BP a top pick.
- Bank of America downgraded Altice USA to underperform from neutral.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Gap to neutral from underperform.
- Stephens reiterated Hostess Brands as overweight.
- Wells Fargo reiterated Ralph Lauren and L Brands as overweight.
- Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy rating on Micron.
- Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy rating on Disney.
- Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Penn.
Shoppers walk past the entrance to the Polo Ralph Lauren clothing store on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.
Robert Alexander | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: