The WarnerMedia-Discovery deal was structured to make a future sale easier

Long-time employees of WarnerMedia have been through so many spinoffs and mergers that Monday's announcement of its impending separation from AT&T and combination with Discovery amounted to gallows humor.

"You just have to laugh," said one veteran employee.

Given that context, it may not be surprising that WarnerDiscovery -- the leading candidate for a name, according to a person familiar with the matter -- is structuring itself for a future sale.

The key indicator that future chief executive David Zaslav is already considering a sale down the road -- assuming the merger passes regulatory approval -- is John Malone's decision to give up his Discovery super-voting shares to merge with WarnerMedia.

Based on the latest proxy statemen filed on Apr. 30, Malone owned 6.2 million Discovery Class B shares, giving him a total of 26.5% voting control -- the most of any single owner. He held 19.5 million shares in total, amounting to a 4% economic interest. His voting control was much greater because of the super-voting stock.

Malone agreed to turn in those shares for common equity because he wanted to give a combined WarnerDiscovery flexibility to sell itself in the future -- most likely to a deep-pocketed technology company like Amazon or Apple or another media behemoth like Disney, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A deal would be huge -- but not unprecedented. In fact, previous iterations of WarnerMedia have already sold --- twice -- for more than $100 billion with debt. AT&T's purchase of Time Warner in 2016 topped $100 billion and AOL's takeover of Time Warner in 2000 cost $160 billion.