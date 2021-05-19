Big institutional investors are dumping bitcoin and going back into gold, JPMorgan says

In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is on display in front of the Bitcoin course's graph on February 09, 2021 in Paris, France.

Institutional investors are dumping bitcoin in favor of gold, reversing a recent trend that's played out over the last two quarters, according to a new report from JPMorgan.

Based on open interest in CME bitcoin futures contracts, the firm said that large investors are shifting away from bitcoin after favoring the crypto over gold beginning in the fall of 2020.

"The bitcoin flow picture continues to deteriorate and is pointing to continued retrenchment by institutional investors," JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients. "Over the past month, bitcoin futures markets experienced their steepest and more sustained liquidation since the bitcoin ascent started last October."