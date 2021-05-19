Crypto and market volatility got you rattled? These stocks are a smooth ride

Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. Walmart saw its profits jump in latest quarter as e-commerce sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volatility in the cryptocurrency and stock market is spooking investors but a handful of stocks could offer solid returns without the drama.

The major averages are lower on Wednesday amid weakness in speculative sectors. A shocking 30% drop in the price of bitcoin weighed on sentiment, as the digital asset tumbled to around $30,000 at its low of the session, according to Coin Metrics.

The Cboe Volatility Index, a measure of investor fear, spiked above 23 on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's April meeting minutes also raised investor fears that inflation could unravel easy policies.

For investors looking for a smooth ride, CNBC PRO screened for stocks in the S&P 500 with low volatility characteristics as well as potential upside according to Wall Street analysts.