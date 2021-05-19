Emergent CEO says FDA is holding over 100 million J&J Covid vaccine doses for further testing after botched doses

The FDA is holding over 100 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses for further testing after the agency found multiple safety violations at the plant — run by Emergent BioSolutions — that was helping make the shots, Emergent CEO Robert Kramer told lawmakers Wednesday.

The U.S. put J&J in charge of the Baltimore plant last month after learning that Emergent, a federal contractor that had been making key ingredients for J&J and AstraZeneca, cross-contaminated the two shots. Kramer is testifying before House lawmakers Wednesday about poor conditions at the company's Baltimore plant said to be responsible for ruining millions of J&J Covid-19 shots.

During the hearing before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., asked Kramer how many doses of J&J vaccine are being held by the Food and Drug Administration but weren't contaminated.

"There are a significant number of doses that we've manufactured. Again, we manufacture the bulk drug substances," Kramer told the lawmaker. "It has been reported in a number of news agencies that there are probably over 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine that we've manufactured that are now being evaluated by the FDA for potential release and availability."