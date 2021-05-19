Veteran investor Mark Mobius likes India stocks despite the country's Covid crisis

Emerging markets investing guru Mark Mobius said he likes Indian stocks even though Covid-19 cases in the country have surged, as "this is going to pass."

India's stock benchmark Nifty 50 has risen around 8.1% this year as of Tuesday's close. The index has climbed despite the country reporting a resurgence in Covid infections over the past month.

The South Asian country was among Mobius' favorite markets even before the pandemic. The investor, who is founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, said it's "quite amazing" that India's Covid crisis has not affected the stock market much.

"But generally speaking, we know that this is going to pass, that people will get vaccinated and the (Covid case) numbers will come down," Mobius told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

"And given that, it's probably a good opportunity to buy," he added.

Within India's stock market, Mobius said he likes software companies, health-care stocks, as well as firms providing equipment and materials to infrastructure projects.