CNBC Pro

Europe is tipped to beat all major markets this year. Here are Morgan Stanley’s top picks in the region

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share
Chanin Wardkhian | Moment | Getty Images

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have tipped Europe as the best-performing region in the world in the second half of the year and chose stocks to trade the upswing.

"We think there is a good chance that Europe outperforms all major regions this year for the first time in a calendar year since 2000," its analysts said in a research note published Sunday.

Morgan Stanley expects global markets including the U.S. to be "choppier" throughout the summer due to rising inflation, pressure on firms' margins and a possible slowing of quantitative easing put in place to boost the economy. It said there is a "compelling" case for Europe to outperform because of more attractive valuations, stronger earnings-per-share growth and the launch of the E.U. massive post-Covid recovery fund.

It picked more than two dozen European stocks that have a large international presence, but trade at a discount to their global peers.

Morgan Stanley's picks include:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Micron, Hostess Brands, Gap, Disney & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBarclays names BP a top pick, says higher oil prices should lead to more cash for shareholders
Jesse Pound6 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman is bullish on the swimming pool industry and says this is the best way to play it
Jesse Pound
Read More