New York attorney general is now investigating Trump Organization 'in a criminal capacity'

President-elect Donald Trump boards the elevator to the lobby after meetings at Trump Tower in New York City on January 16, 2017.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James' office — which already was conducting a civil investigation of former President Donald Trump's company — is now probing the Trump Organization "in a criminal capacity," her spokesman said Tuesday night.

James' spokesman indicated that her probe is being done in conjunction with the ongoing criminal investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

The civil investigation by James was eyeing allegations that the Trump Organization had manipulated the stated value of real estate assets in order to lower their tax liability and to receive more favorable terms for loans and insurance.

Vance's office has been criminally investigating those same allegations, which first were made in congressional testimony by Michael Cohen, who served for years as Trump's personal lawyer.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," said the spokesman, Fabien Levy.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time," Levy said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.