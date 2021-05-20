CNBC Pro

Bernstein upgrades Analog Devices, citing improving demand and electric vehicle potential

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | Getty Images

Analog Devices is entering a strong demand period and has long-term potential as a key supplier for electric vehicles, making it an attractive play for investors, according to investment firm Bernstein.

Stacy Rasgon upgraded the semiconductor stock to outperform from market perform, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that the outlook for the company's communications industry business has improved and that excitement about the next generation of cars can help support the stock.

