EU slaps Nomura, UBS and UniCredit with $453 million fine over 'trading cartel'

LONDON — The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has found seven investment banks guilty of breaching its antitrust rules during the 2008 global financial crisis, with three of the banks receiving fines.

The seven institutions participated in a "bonds trading cartel" in the primary and secondary market for European government debt between 2007 and 2011, the commission said a statement Thursday. Traders used chatrooms to exchange commercially sensitive information, discussing their bidding strategies in the run up to debt auctions, the commission added.

"Our decision against Bank of America, Natixis, Nomura, RBS, UBS, UniCredit and WestLB sends a clear message that the Commission will not tolerate any kind of collusive behavior," Margrethe Vestager, the head of competition policy in the EU, said in a statement.

Nomura, UBS and UniCredit are now due to pay a combined fine of 371 million euros ($453 million).

A spokesperson for Nomura said the decision was related to behavior from two former employees at the bank, for an approximate 10-month time period in 2011.