Gold is still ‘relatively cheap’ and could surge back toward its all-time high, strategist says

A mark of 999.9 fine sits on hallmarked one kilogram gold bullion bars at the Valcambi SA precious metal refinery in Lugano, Switzerland, on April 24, 2018.

One strategist believes gold is still a "relatively cheap" investment opportunity and argued that even if the price soon topped $1,900, it could still rise further.

Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Thursday that "gold had a phenomenal run up over the course of last year, and when that reversed I think it scared a few investors off."

The spot gold price hit an all-time high of $2,063 per troy ounce in August last year but now stands at $1,877, according to Refinitiv data.

The gold price ebbed lower in the first few months of this year. This came amid sharply rising U.S. Treasury yields as traders started to bet that inflation would cause the Federal Reserve to hike interests rates and taper its accommodative monetary policy. Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation but any attempts by central banks to rein in inflation is usually bad for bullion.