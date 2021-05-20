Morgan Stanley names its favorite Singapore stocks — some with over 30% upside

Morgan Stanley has revised its list of favorite Singapore stocks — and three on that list have an upside of more than 30%.

The MSCI Singapore Index — in local currency terms — has gained around 8.2% this year as of Wednesday's close, after losing 12.8% in 2020.

Morgan Stanley said the Singapore market has further room to run, thanks to a recovering economy, restructuring activity among listed firms, and the inclusion of new economy stocks into the MSCI Singapore Index.

Here are the five stocks that made it to the investment bank's latest "focus list" for Singapore, and the ones that dropped out.