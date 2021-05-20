Israel and Hamas agree to cease-fire over Gaza conflict

Palestinians inspect a site hit during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on May 20, 2021.

WASHINGTON — Israel's security cabinet on Thursday voted to approve a tentative cease-fire after 11 days of fighting with Hamas in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Hamas official confirms a 'mutual and simultaneous' truce with Israel will begin on Friday at 2 a.m.

The White House is expected to respond to the news shortly.

The news comes on the heels of a Wednesday call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During that call, Biden said that he expects a "significant de-escalation" in violence, according to the White House readout of the call.

It was their fourth conversation since violence erupted between Israel and Hamas last week.

The tenor from Washington towards Tel Aviv has grown increasingly impatient in recent days, as the death toll in Gaza from Israeli airstrikes topped 200, including more than 100 women and children. In Israel, 12 people had been killed by rockets fired by Hamas as of Thursday afternoon.

The latest round of fighting has marked the worst outbreak of violence since the war between Israel and Hamas in 2014.

The White House has pursued a strategy of what it calls "quiet, intensive diplomacy" behind the scenes.

"We have had over 60 calls, from the president on down, with senior leaders in Israel, the Palestinian Authority and other leaders in the region" since the start of the conflict, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

"The president has done this for a long time, for decades, he believes this is the approach we need to be taking," she added.