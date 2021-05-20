NYU's 'dean of valuation' argues ether has a better chance of becoming a commodity than bitcoin

The cryptocurrency ether "has a better shot" at becoming a commodity than bitcoin, argues New York University's Aswath Damodaran.

"If the future lies in blockchain transactions — and ether is going to be a better lubricant of those blockchain transactions — you could actually argue that ether has a stronger upside story than bitcoin does," Damodaran, a professor of finance at NYU's Stern School of Business, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

Ether is the cryptocurrency that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It currently sits in second place behind bitcoin in terms of market cap, according to Coinmarketcap. Noted proponents of Ethereum include billionaire investor Mark Cuban, who told CNBC previously that it "dwarfs" bitcoin.

Damodaran, a longtime skeptic of the cryptocurrency, said bitcoin lacks an "endgame" and called it a "purely speculative game."

"All that bitcoin bulls seem to talk about, their biggest sales pitch for bitcoin is: 'Look at how much money I've made on bitcoin.' That's it, that's the end of the sales pitch," he said. "That's not a sales pitch. That tells me nothing about the substance here."