Panera Bread's new design transforms it into a neighborhood bakery in a bid to build loyalty

Panera Bread is the latest restaurant chain to announce a new design inspired by changes in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its new layout looks to transform the soup and sandwich chain into a local neighborhood bakery — just with a little bit more tech savvy. In a bid to build customer loyalty, it is adding familiar touches to make the in-restaurant experience more personal than visiting a nameless chain, while its use of technology is meant to make the visit as seamless and easy as possible.

Taco Bell, Burger King and Shake Shack are among the eateries that have unveiled bold plans for locations with less seating, double drive-thru lanes and more technology. Panera's design has those features as well, but it's setting itself apart from the pack by including the dine-in experience, too.

"Of course we are adapting to an off-premise world, with convenience and access and all that, but also we are doubling down on the dine-in experience, which makes Panera so special," chief brand and concept officer Eduard Luz said in an interview.

Like Starbucks, Panera has long used comfortable seating at its locations as a way to draw in customers who might use the restaurant as a meeting place. Luz said diners are returning to existing Panera locations as states roll back Covid restrictions. The Next Gen design still includes plenty of cozy seating — both indoor and outdoor.

For dine-in customers, Panera wants to create an experience that reminds customers of their neighborhood bakeries. For years, the chain's bakers have come into the cafes at night to bake fresh bread. The Next Gen design puts the bakery ovens out in the open and brings the bakers in during the day, so customers can smell and see the bread and pastries bake. Internally, Panera calls it "bakery theater," according to Luz.

"You'll be able to sample and taste whatever's coming out of the oven," he said.