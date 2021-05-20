CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Sunrun, ViacomCBS, Apple & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Piper Sandler reiterated its overweight rating on Coinbase.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded SolarEdge to buy from neutral.
  • Wedbush initiated Coinbase as outperform.
  • Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS to buy from underperform.
  • UBS upgraded Chipotle to buy from neutral.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Nvidia to overweight from sector weight.
  • Barclays raised its price target on Target to $260 from $225.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on J.M. Smucker.
  • Evercore IS reiterated Sunrun as a top pick.
  • Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices to outperform from market perform.
  • Deutsche Bank opened a catalyst buy idea on Unilever.
  • UBS reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
Smucker's Fruit & Honey brand fruit spread
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBernstein upgrades Analog Devices, citing improving demand and electric vehicle potential
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProBank of America double upgrades ViacomCBS on its potential as an acquisition target
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProUBS upgrades Chipotle to buy, says stock can jump 30% from here
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More