Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Sunrun, ViacomCBS, Apple & more

Key Points
- Piper Sandler reiterated its overweight rating on Coinbase.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded SolarEdge to buy from neutral.
- Wedbush initiated Coinbase as outperform.
- Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS to buy from underperform.
- UBS upgraded Chipotle to buy from neutral.
- KeyBanc upgraded Nvidia to overweight from sector weight.
- Barclays raised its price target on Target to $260 from $225.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on J.M. Smucker.
- Evercore IS reiterated Sunrun as a top pick.
- Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices to outperform from market perform.
- Deutsche Bank opened a catalyst buy idea on Unilever.
- UBS reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
Smucker's Fruit & Honey brand fruit spread
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: