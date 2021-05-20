U.S. Treasury calls for stricter cryptocurrency compliance with IRS, says they pose tax-evasion risk

The Treasury Department on Thursday announced that it is taking steps to crack down on cryptocurrency markets and transactions, and said it will require any transfer worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

"Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion," the Treasury Department said in a release.

"This is why the President's proposal includes additional resources for the IRS to address the growth of cryptoassets," the department added. "Within the context of the new financial account reporting regime, cryptocurrencies and cryptoasset exchange accounts and payment service accounts that accept cryptocurrencies would be covered. Further, as with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on."

Bitcoin reversed course shortly after Treasury's announcement and was last seen trading up 0.6%, according to Coin Metrics. Previously in the session, it was up more than 9%.

A growing number of Wall Street analysts have over the past month sounded the alarm that regulators at Treasury and the Securities and Exchange Commission could soon take a more active role in cryptocurrency regulation.