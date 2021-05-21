UBS upgrades AT&T, says simplified company is a buy after this week's dip

John Stankey, President & Chief Operating Officer of AT&T and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California.

The simpler version of AT&T without its media assets has attractive upside, and investors should take advantage of the recent dip, according to UBS.

AT&T and Discovery on Monday announced a deal to spin off WarnerMedia and combine it with the entertainment company. Since then, AT&T's stock has dropped 8%.

UBS analyst John Hodulik upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying in a note to clients on Friday that the leaner version of AT&T had a clearer pathway to improving its cash flow growth.

And that shareholders would benefit in other ways even as the dividend is cut.