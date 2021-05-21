UBS upgrades AT&T, says simplified company is a buy after this week's dip

John Stankey, President & Chief Operating Officer of AT&T and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California.
Presley Ann | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
The simpler version of AT&T without its media assets has attractive upside, and investors should take advantage of the recent dip, according to UBS.
AT&T and Discovery on Monday announced a deal to spin off WarnerMedia and combine it with the entertainment company. Since then, AT&T's stock has dropped 8%.
UBS analyst John Hodulik upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying in a note to clients on Friday that the leaner version of AT&T had a clearer pathway to improving its cash flow growth.
And that shareholders would benefit in other ways even as the dividend is cut.