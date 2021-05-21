House progressives urge leaders to end qualified immunity as part of police reform plan

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled Birthing While Black: Examining Americas Black Maternal Health Crisis, in Rayburn Building on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Ten House progressives on Friday urged congressional leaders to end qualified immunity in a developing police reform bill, as a dispute over whether to weaken the rules shielding officers from civil lawsuits stalls progress toward a bipartisan agreement.

Lawmakers led by Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., have worked to craft a plan that could win the Republican support needed to get through both chambers of Congress. They have tried to tweak a House-passed bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which among other changes aims to ban chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants, and seeks to end qualified immunity.

The protections officers have from civil lawsuits now pose the main obstacle toward passing a reform bill in response to the largest movement against systemic racism and police violence in decades. Congress will miss President Joe Biden's deadline to pass policing legislation by May 25, the one-year anniversary of when George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for roughly nine minutes.

In the letter sent Friday to the top Democrat and Republican in the Senate and House, the 10 House Democrats said they were "concerned" about the prospect of negotiators removing the qualified immunity language in order to strike a bipartisan deal.

"Given that police violence, as a weapon of structural racism, continues to have devastating and deadly consequences for Black and brown lives across our country, we strongly urge you to not only maintain but strengthen the provision eliminating qualified immunity as negotiations in the Senate continue," wrote the lawmakers, who included Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.