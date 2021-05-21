UBS upgrades Virgin Galactic to buy, sees upside after a long sell-off and reset testing schedule

Virgin Galactic's spacecraft Unity glides in for a landing after a flight test in New Mexico on June 25, 2020.

UBS upgraded its rating of Virgin Galactic's stock to buy from neutral on Friday, calling for clients to take advantage of an opportunity the firm sees with shares down nearly 70% from February highs.

Virgin Galactic also "reset" its flight schedule, UBS analyst Myles Walton wrote in the note, with the company avoiding a possible maintenance delay and preparing to fly its next spaceflight test on Saturday.

He said the "catalyst chain" for Virgin Galactic's stock to climb has been rebuilt, with the analyst seeing each upcoming milestone in its remaining test flight program as pushing the stock higher.

"Over the next four months, there should be three more powered [spaceflights] before a wholesome initiation of commercial service [expected in 2022]. Following the third flight, ticket sales should reopen, which we see as another catalyst into the fall," Walton wrote.

The second spaceflight test will carry four passengers to test the spacecraft's cabin, while the third spaceflight test is planned to fly founder Sir Richard Branson. Notably, the company's test flight program has been substantially delayed – the upcoming spaceflight is a redo of a December attempt that was cut short by an an electromagnetic interference issue, and the company's promised beginning of commercial service delayed from mid-2020 to early 2022 since the stock began trading publicly.

Shares of Virgin Galactic, which jumped about 15% after yesterday's spaceflight announcement, rose 4% in premarket trading on Friday from its previous close of $19.81.