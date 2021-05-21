CNBC Pro

UBS upgrades Virgin Galactic to buy, sees upside after a long sell-off and reset testing schedule

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Share
Virgin Galactic's spacecraft Unity glides in for a landing after a flight test in New Mexico on June 25, 2020.
Virgin Galactic

UBS upgraded its rating of Virgin Galactic's stock to buy from neutral on Friday, calling for clients to take advantage of an opportunity the firm sees with shares down nearly 70% from February highs.

Virgin Galactic also "reset" its flight schedule, UBS analyst Myles Walton wrote in the note, with the company avoiding a possible maintenance delay and preparing to fly its next spaceflight test on Saturday.

He said the "catalyst chain" for Virgin Galactic's stock to climb has been rebuilt, with the analyst seeing each upcoming milestone in its remaining test flight program as pushing the stock higher.

"Over the next four months, there should be three more powered [spaceflights] before a wholesome initiation of commercial service [expected in 2022]. Following the third flight, ticket sales should reopen, which we see as another catalyst into the fall," Walton wrote.

The second spaceflight test will carry four passengers to test the spacecraft's cabin, while the third spaceflight test is planned to fly founder Sir Richard Branson. Notably, the company's test flight program has been substantially delayed – the upcoming spaceflight is a redo of a December attempt that was cut short by an an electromagnetic interference issue, and the company's promised beginning of commercial service delayed from mid-2020 to early 2022 since the stock began trading publicly.

Shares of Virgin Galactic, which jumped about 15% after yesterday's spaceflight announcement, rose 4% in premarket trading on Friday from its previous close of $19.81.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Six Flags, Tesla, Nvidia, Zoom, Netflix & more
Michael Bloom5 min ago
CNBC ProStifel upgrades Pure Storage to buy, says stock should reverse its recent sell-off
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProBank of America cuts Tesla price target by over 20%, says more stock sales could be coming
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More