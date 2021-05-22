Yes, it's going to be a hot vax summer

The largest dating apps in the U.S. are banding together in support of Covid-19 vaccines, in the hopes that it'll be a hot vax summer.

For the uninitiated, hot vax summer plays on the idea that once single Americans get their coronavirus vaccines, there will be a surge in dating, hookups and overall social opportunities due to all the pent-up demand. (You may also know it as shot girl summer.)

Match Group's Hinge, Tinder, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, Match and Plenty of Fish users will be able to share their vaccine status and get some premium benefits. Bumble and Badoo will also be able to note whether they're vaccinated, and receive some complementary credits.

Bumble's and Match Group's latest earnings reports already indicated what all of the social media anecdotes are saying -- people want to hook up again. Though, Match executives put it another way in its letter to shareholders, calling this the "summer of love."

In its earnings release, Match said it anticipates total revenue of $680 million to $690 million in the second quarter. That would represent 22% to 24% year-over-year growth. Additionally, the company expects EBITDA of $255 million to $260 million this next quarter.

"The vaccination rates and control over the Covid cases these last few months have resulted in our users feeling more confident about their dating lives," Match CEO Shar Dubey said in a call with investors.

Bumble estimates total revenue in the range of $175 million to $178 million for the second quarter, up 31% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. That's also slightly better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected, though some analysts considered it overly cautious. It also anticipates full year revenue in the range of $724 million to $734 million, raising its guidance.

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd told investors the company was seeing "meaningful pent-up demand as economic and health improvements approve across regions."

'Growing momentum with reopening'

With a busy summer in mind, dating companies, like Match, Bumble and Grindr, are able to reap the benefits.

"We got a kick out of hot vax summer," Grindr's Director of Marketing Alex Black told CNBC. "Activity is definitely up and we definitely expect that to increase going into the summer."

It's not that people didn't use dating apps while isolating at home this past year. Despite the pandemic keeping people from in-person meetups, dating apps saw a jump in usage during lockdowns. Dating companies were able to shift their businesses to put an emphasis on virtual dating during the pandemic, so people could fill up their evenings with Zoom dates and phone calls.

It seemed to pay off.

Bumble's first quarter revenue increased year-over-year to $170.7 million, up from $79.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Analysts were expecting $164.6 million. Total paying users also increased 30% to 2.8 million.

For its first quarter, Match reported adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $668 million. Analysts expected 40 adjusted EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $651 million. Average subscribers increased 12% to 11.1 million, up from 9.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Daily average swipes were up 24%, daily average messages gained 19%, and conversations were 32% longer compared to the baseline period before Covid, Match said. Hinge is on pace to double its revenue in 2021.

"Stronger than expected 1Q21 results show growing momentum with reopening," Truist Securities analysts wrote in a recent note on dating apps.