Robert Shiller: 'Wild west' mentality is gripping housing, stocks and crypto

Nobel prize-winning economist Robert Shiller is worried a bubble is forming in some of the market's hottest trades.

He's notably concerned about housing, stocks and cryptocurrencies, where he sees a "wild west" mentality among investors.

"I haven't done that in print. I've been saying that," the Yale University professor told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

Even though the record run in stocks and cryptos have been taking a break over the past couple of weeks, Shiller is worried. He's particularly uneasy about the latest housing boom.

"In real terms, the home prices have never been so high. My data goes back over 100 years, so this is something," said Shiller, co-founder of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. "I don't think that the whole thing is explained by central bank policy. There is something about the sociology of markets that's happening."

Over the past three decades, Shiller finds home prices seem to be driving housing starts. He's seeing the pattern emerge again, and highlights it in a special chart.