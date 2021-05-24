CNBC Pro

Bernstein double upgrades Beyond Meat, says buy the dip on this reopening play

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Beyond Meat "Beyond Burger" patties made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

It's time for investors to buy the dip in Beyond Meat to take advantage of a coming rebound, according to Bernstein.

The stock has struggled in recent months, falling 44% since a brief spike in late January. Analyst Alexia Howard gave the alternative meat company a rare double upgrade, moving the rating to outperform from underperform and saying that sales should gain steam again as the economic reopening widens.

