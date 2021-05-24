One of the biggest tech stocks in the world is a ‘fantastic pullback buy,’ trader says

Microsoft, one of the largest tech stocks in the world by market cap, has come under pressure as the growth-to-value rotation rolls on.

Shares have retreated roughly 7% from an April peak, falling another 1% last week even as the XLK technology ETF recouped losses to close flat.

Danielle Shay, director of options at Simpler Trading, sees opportunity in recent weakness.

"I love Microsoft. It's one of my favorite long-term growth stocks. It's just so consistent. They have so many different product segments that are continuing to grow. Earnings are consistent quarter over quarter year over year," Shay told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

Microsoft recently posted a major earnings beat in its March-ended quarter, while recording its largest revenue growth since 2018. Its Azure public cloud segment, a fast-growing area for the company, saw sales rise by 50%.

"I think this is a fantastic pullback buy. It bounced gorgeously at the [100-day moving average], and I'm targeting $270 in the near term," Shay added.

Microsoft closed Friday at $245.17 a share. A move to $270 implies 10% upside.

Shay isn't the only one backing Microsoft. The stock has an average buy rating on Wall Street. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, also counts himself as optimistic.

"This is a bullish chart," Johnson said in the same interview. "We just pulled back right toward the lower end of this upward trending price channel and it looks like one that should be bought."