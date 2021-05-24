CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Virgin Galactic, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Coinbase & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Coinbase as buy.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Tesla as equal weight.
  • HSBC downgraded Mosaic to hold from buy.
  • MoffettNathanson downgraded Discovery to neutral from buy.
  • Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat to outperform from underperform.
  • Citi upgraded Hewlett-Packard to buy from neutral.
  • Jefferies downgraded Campbell Soup to hold from buy.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated Endeavour Group as buy.
  • Bank of America downgraded Dollar General to underperform from neutral.
  • Bernstein raised its price target on Virgin Galactic to $27 from $18.
  • Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic to overweight from neutral.
  • Barclays reiterated its overweight rating on Best Buy.
Can of Campbell's soup are displayed on a shelf at a grocery store on June 05, 2019 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWarnerMedia deal will hold back Discovery's stock, MoffettNathanson says in downgrade
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades HP to buy, says personal computers are set to boom
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo sees little upside for Tesla shares from here with stock pricing in big expectations
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More