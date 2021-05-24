Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Virgin Galactic, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Coinbase & more

Key Points
- Goldman Sachs initiated Coinbase as buy.
- Wells Fargo initiated Tesla as equal weight.
- HSBC downgraded Mosaic to hold from buy.
- MoffettNathanson downgraded Discovery to neutral from buy.
- Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat to outperform from underperform.
- Citi upgraded Hewlett-Packard to buy from neutral.
- Jefferies downgraded Campbell Soup to hold from buy.
- Deutsche Bank initiated Endeavour Group as buy.
- Bank of America downgraded Dollar General to underperform from neutral.
- Bernstein raised its price target on Virgin Galactic to $27 from $18.
- Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic to overweight from neutral.
- Barclays reiterated its overweight rating on Best Buy.
Can of Campbell's soup are displayed on a shelf at a grocery store on June 05, 2019 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: