Ryanair CEO says Belarus plane grounding was 'state-sponsored piracy'

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary gestures during an AFP interview at A4E aviation summit in Brussels on March 3, 2020.

LONDON — Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary asserted Monday that the decision by Belarusian authorities to divert a plane flying over its territory and to arrest a dissident journalist on board constituted "state-sponsored piracy."

He said he believed Belarusian KGB operatives were traveling on the scheduled flight from Athens for Vilnius, Lithuania.

"It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his traveling companion ... we believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well," O'Leary told Irish Newstalk radio.

He said he believed the incident was likely the first of its kind for a European airline.

"This was a case of state-sponsored hijacking ... state-sponsored piracy," he said.