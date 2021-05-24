Square closes up 5.5% after report that it plans to offer checking and savings accounts

A trader works the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

The report said a code within a Square app update revealed the company's plans including details about checking and savings accounts.

Payments company Square rose more than 5% in afternoon trading Monday after Bloomberg News reported the payments company could offer savings and checking accounts in the near future.

The hidden code uses rhetoric that leads Bloomberg to believe Square will offer a a 0.5% interest rate for its savings account through 2021.

Square did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Shares of Square are down 3% this year and are off more than 25% from their most recent high.

The payments company saw blowout earnings earlier this month. Square reported first-quarter earnings of 41 cents a share, well above the FactSet estimate of 17 cents. Revenue of $5.06 billion also came in above expectations of $3.36 billion.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.