'War' footing needed to correct economists' miscalculations on climate change, says professor

Economic forecasts predicting the potential impact of climate change have grossly underestimated the reality and delayed global recovery efforts by decades, according to a leading professor. Mainstream economists "deliberately and completely" ignored scientific data and instead "made up their own numbers" to suit their market models, Steve Keen, a fellow at University College London's Institute for Strategy, Resilience and Security, told CNBC on Friday. Now, a "war-level footing" is required to have any hope of repairing the damage, he said. "Fundamentally, the economists have totally misrepresented the science and ignored it where it contradicts their bias that climate change is not a big deal because, in their opinion, capitalism can handle anything," Keen told "Street Signs Asia."

We are toying with forces far in excess of ones we can actually address. Steve Keen fellow, University College London

Keen said the repercussions of climate change were foretold in the 1972 publication "The Limits to Growth" — a divisive report on the destructive consequences of global expansion — but economists then and since failed to heed its warnings, preferring instead to rely on market mechanisms. "If their warnings had been taken seriously and we'd done as they'd suggested, changing our trajectory from 1975 on, we could have done it gradually using things like carbon tax and so on," he said. "Because economists have delayed it by another half century, we are, as a species, putting three to four times the pressure on the biosphere."

Icebergs near Ilulissat, Greenland. Climate change is having a profound effect in Greenland with glaciers and the Greenland ice cap retreating. NurPhoto | Getty Images