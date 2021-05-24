From boiler engineer to power company boss: How this CEO aims to put sustainability first

Power company chief executive John Ng says he's always had green energy on his mind, ever since he started his career as a boiler engineer more than 35 years ago.

"I joined the power industry in 1985 … As a boiler engineer, we are supposed to make sure that the boiler is run at the most efficient manner," he told CNBC's "Managing Asia: Sustainable Future."

Ng explained that while boilers tend to operate efficiently, they can expel heat and dust. "So, we have put in place sustainable dust capturing equipment … That's how we started the power generation, making sure that whatever generated out into the atmosphere is as clean as possible," he added.

Now, as CEO of YTL PowerSeraya, a Singaporean electricity producer both for businesses and retail customers, he says sustainability is becoming ever more important.

The company switched from using oil to natural gas to generate electricity in 2003, a transition that required three things to happen. "The stars must be aligned," Ng said.

"The first one is the availability of (a) modern technology combined cycle plant. So even (if) you have availability of modern technology, you must have availability of fuel as well. And during that time, Malaysia and Indonesia (had) opened up the export of piped natural gas into Singapore," he explained.

"The third thing that's important is that in the year 2003, it (was) also the time where there's a new market framework, where if you want to generate electricity into a market, your cost of generating electricity must be the cheapest," Ng added.

But while gas-fired power stations still emit carbon, Ng said, the emissions levels are below those of oil or coal-powered plants, and YTL PowerSeraya is now ramping up its solar power capabilities.