CNBC Pro

Bernstein is bullish on beer, says top stocks like Constellation Brands can rise nearly 30%

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
A case of Constellation Brands Inc. Corona beer sits on a shelf in a cooler during a delivery in Ottawa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Daniel Acker| Bloomberg | Getty Images

The stock market is underestimating the growth prospects of top beer stocks that are aggressively pushing into new markets with more modern brands, according to investment firm Bernstein.

Analyst Trevor Stirling initiated coverage on Monday night of Constellation Brands, Molson Coors and Boston Beer, giving an outperform rating to all three stocks. Stirling said in a note to clients that the companies were iterating off of their legacy products to take advantage of new trends.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman upgrades Shake Shack to buy, says chain is one of the last reopening plays
Jesse Pound14 min ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan initiates Coinbase at overweight, says stock can rebound more than 60%
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are 7 India stocks Morgan Stanley likes — and one's up nearly 300% from a year ago
Saheli Roy Choudhury3 hours ago
Read More