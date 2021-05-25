FAA downgrades Mexico air safety rating, prohibiting new flights from country's airlines

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it has downgraded its air safety rating for Mexico, prohibiting that country's carriers from adding service to the U.S.

The decision is a new headache for both U.S. and Mexican carriers that have been operating from the U.S. to Mexico, popular routes during the pandemic as Mexico didn't issue travel restrictions like many other countries did.

The new rating will still allow Mexican carriers to continue existing service, but they can't add new service or routes. U.S. carriers cannot sell tickets that are operated by Mexican airlines with the U.S. airline's name on it, a measure known as codesharing.

"The FAA will increase its scrutiny of Mexican airline flights to the United States," the agency said.

Delta Air Lines, which has a code-sharing agreement with its partner Aeromexico, said its service to Mexico is operating normally.

"For customers who have booked a flight with Delta that is operated by Aeromexico , Delta may reissue their reservation onto the corresponding Aeromexico-operated flight," the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement. "Delta apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause our customers, and will continue to coordinate with Aeromexico to minimize any disruptions."